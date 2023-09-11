Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to release on Aug 15, 2024





Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule follows the first installment Pushpa 1: The Rise, which sets up a clash between Arjun's titular character and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil's menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.





Production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the release date of the movie on X, formerly known as Twitter.





"Mark the Date... 15th AUG 2024 - #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide Pushpa Raj is coming back to conquer the box office," the post read.





The announcement comes weeks after lead star Arjun won the best actor National Award for Pushpa 1: The Rise.

