RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Aircraft glitch leaves Trudeau stranded in Delhi
September 11, 2023  18:52
Trudeau with Modi at G20 summit
Trudeau with Modi at G20 summit
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's departure from the national capital has been delayed due to technical issues in his aircraft and a ferry plane is expected to arrive on Monday to fly him back, according to a source. 

A ferry aircraft is expected to land at the Delhi airport at around 10 pm, the source in the know said on Monday. 

Specific details could not be ascertained. 

A query sent to the Canadian Prime Minister's Office seeking comments about the ferry aircraft remained unanswered. 

Trudeau, who arrived in the national capital on Friday, was to return on Sunday after the G20 Summit. However, his departure has been delayed due to technical issues in the aircraft. 

Canada's CTV News reported that the prime minister and his delegation are stranded in Delhi due to a technical issue with the aircraft and that they are likely to depart on Tuesday morning. 

"Upon our departure for the airport, we were made aware by the Canadian Armed Forces that CFC001 was experiencing technical issues," the channel quoted the statement from the prime minister's office as saying. 

"These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made," CTV News channel had said on Sunday quoting a statement from Trudeau's office.

-- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Man asks for extra curd with biryani, beaten to death
Man asks for extra curd with biryani, beaten to death

A heated argument broke out between the man and some hotel staff after the former asked for extra curd while having biryani.

'Kobe was always there for advice and support'
'Kobe was always there for advice and support'

After winning the US Open title on Sunday, Novak Djokovic pulled out a T-shirt with 'Mamba Forever' on the front and the number 24 on the back.

Dada, Dona Attend Sana's Convocation
Dada, Dona Attend Sana's Convocation

Sana, who did her schooling at Loreto House School in Kolkata, graduated in economics from University College London.

Ramraj narrowly misses out on breaking PT Usha's 39-year-old record
Ramraj narrowly misses out on breaking PT Usha's 39-year-old record

Tamil Nadu's Asian Games-bound R Vithya Ramraj came agonisingly close to breaking the legendary PT Usha's 39-year-old women's 400m hurdles record.

G20 Summit: Dream Come True For India
G20 Summit: Dream Come True For India

India's dream to be in the forefront of international politics has come true. India has placed itself firmly as a major player in the shaping of a new world order, observes Ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances