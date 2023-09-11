After Delhi, Macron went to Dhaka; this happened...





He further said, "France will be again on your side."





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called Macron a "breath of fresh air in international politics," according to The Daily Star report. Sheikh Hasina said, "Your push for strategic autonomy largely aligns with our own foreign policy dictum Friendship to all, malice towards none given to us by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."





The two leaders made the address at a banquet hosted by Sheikh Hasina in honour of Emmanuel Macron in Dhaka on Sunday. Emmanuel Macron and Sheikh Hasina enjoyed a cultural show by performers featured by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and Bangladesh Academy of Fine Arts and dances by Chakma, Marma and Tripura communities. Both leaders recalled the contribution of French intellectual Andre Malraux during the Liberation War in 1971.





French President Macron said, "This history binds us together despite adversaries."





He hailed Bangladesh's "tremendous success" over the years on the basis of democratic principles and the rule of law at the core of the country's identity. Macron stated that Bangladesh is progressively gaining its place on the world stage with science, trade and culture.





"You can count our full support in order to convince the countries mainly responsible for the emission of greenhouse gases. But also to help you, France will be again on your side," French President Emmanuel Macron said as per The Daily Star report.





Sheikh Hasina said it was her great pleasure and honour to host Macron. She recalled the warm hospitality she received during her visit to France in November 2021.

French President Emmanuel Macron has committed to stand by Bangladesh. Macron recalled France's support for Bangladesh in the past, including the Liberation War of Bangladesh, Bangladesh-based The Daily Star reported.