RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
A prince gets a welcome
September 11, 2023  11:08
image
President Droupadi Murmu  and PM Narendra Modi received HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and PM of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Rashtrapati Bhavan
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup: Rain pushes Ind vs Pak match to reserve day
Asia Cup: Rain pushes Ind vs Pak match to reserve day

Before the two spells of rain interrupted play, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

CLASSY! Afridi's Gift For Angad Bumrah
CLASSY! Afridi's Gift For Angad Bumrah

'Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field we are just regular humans.'

All you MUST know about US Open champ Coco Gauff
All you MUST know about US Open champ Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff became the first American to win a US Open singles title since Sloane Stephens in 2017.

Record-breaker Djokovic 'living his childhood dream'
Record-breaker Djokovic 'living his childhood dream'

As he continues to live his dream, Novak Djokovic is also staking his claim to the mantle of greatest tennis player of all time.

VOTE: Who's Your Favourite Jawan Lady?
VOTE: Who's Your Favourite Jawan Lady?

Loved the masala entertainer? Who according to you is the best-dressed actress. Take the poll and let us know.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances