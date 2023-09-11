22 years today since the September 11 attacks





According to the Voice of America, US President Joe Biden will address the members of the military, first responders and their families at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska. This will be a rare occasion as the September 11 anniversary will be observed without the US President appearing at observances at crash sites in New York, Pennsylvania or the Pentagon.





Biden's Alaska stop comes as he travels home from an overseas trip that included the G20 summit in India and meeting with leaders in Vietnam. On the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, the US faced the deadliest terrorist attack in its history.





Around 3,000 people were killed in the terror attacks. In a span of just 102 minutes, the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center collapsed after planes hijacked by Al Qaeda terrorists crashed into them.

United States on Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack where hijacked airliners crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon building in Virginia and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania and killed around 3,000 people.