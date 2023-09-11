RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


209 kg of charas washes ashore on Maha beaches
September 11, 2023  19:44
Representational image
As many as 175 packets containing 209 kg charas washed ashore at different beaches in Raigad district of Maharashtra in the last two weeks, police said.

The cost of charas found in these packets is Rs 8.36 crore, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge.

"175 packets of charas were found washed ashore at different beaches in Raigad district in last two weeks. A case has been registered at Shrivardhan police station. The investigation is on to ascertain the source of these packets and how they washed ashore," a release said.

The packets bear "Pakistan Premium Quality Rice" labels.

These packets were found on beaches at Jeevana Bandar, Maral, Serve, Kondivali, Dive Agar-Adgao, Akshi, Nanivali, and Shrivardhan Beach.        

Notably, police had found 107 packets of charas worth Rs 4.50 crore at various sea fronts in Raigad district from August 27 to August 29.        

Separately, the customs department had seized more than 250 kg of hashish washed up on seven beaches in Ratnagiri district between August 14 and August 19, officials had said.

Gharge said the police have already stepped up vigil on the Raigad coast but still new packets containing contrabands are being found at regular intervals.
