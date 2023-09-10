Why the Rajghat visit was so special to Brazil prez

President of Brazil, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, after taking the gavel for the G20 presidency says, "Personally, I was very much touched and emotional when I went to pay homage to our dear Gandhi today. Everybody knows that in my political life, Mahatma Gandhi has great meaning because the struggle with non-violence was a role model that I followed for many decades when I was in the Labour Movement. That is why I am very much touched and emotional..."





On assuming the G20 presidency:

"Brazilian presidency of G 20 has three priorities -- First, social inclusion and fight against hunger. Second, energy transition and sustainable development in its three aspects. Third, the reform of global governance institutions. All these priorities are part of the Brazilian presidency motto which says 'Building a fair world and a sustainable planet'. Two task forces will be created -- Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty & the Global Mobilisation against Climate Change.





"The technical groups and the preparatory ministerial meetings will be hosted in several cities in all five regions of our country... I will be very much honoured to welcome you all to Rio de Janeiro Summit in November 2024..."





A little bit on President Lula. Wikipedia says: "Of working-class origin, Lula da Silva migrated as a child from Pernambuco to So Paulo with his family. As a teenager, he began his career as a metalworker and became a trade unionist. During the military dictatorship in Brazil, he led major workers' strikes between 1978 and 1980, and helped start the Workers' Party in 1980, during Brazil's political opening. Lula was one of the main leaders of the Diretas J movement, which demanded democratic elections."

It's these moments that make any world meet special.