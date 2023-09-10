Who is she?

Sign inCreate Account
Indian archer Prathamesh Jawkar signs off with silver at World Cup Final; Verma, Aditi, Jyothi falter
Sri Lankan net bowler assisting the Indian team's preparations, presented Kohli with a silver bat adorned with engravings of every century he has scored in his illustrious career.
Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space-based observatory that will study the Sun from a halo orbit around the first Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), which is located roughly 1.5 million km from the Earth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a fresh push for reforms in global institutions, including the United Nations, asserting that the world's 'new realities' should be reflected in 'new global structure' as it is nature's law...
Kazakhstan's Danilina and Heliovaara of Finland randomly teamed up ahead when they happened to be at the sign-in table at the same time.