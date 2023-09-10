RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
When Biden had Goa's delish Bebinca at G20
September 10, 2023  14:39
The President's Seal No 261 was gifted to Fr Dias
The President's Seal No 261 was gifted to Fr Dias
Father Nicholas Dias, secretary for the liturgy commission for the Delhi Archdiocese, has described US President Joe Biden as a "very humble" person who expressed that his grandmother was a great influence in his life.

Father Dias met Biden during a 30-minute holy communion service for the US president at a hotel where he was staying in New Delhi on Saturday, ahead of the G20 summit.

 Talking to PTI, Fr Dias said their conversation was around faith, Goa and India. 

"I mentioned to him about the origin of Christianity in India and recalled that Indian Church is as old as Christianity in the world," said the priest, who hails from Benaulim in Goa. 

 The Delhi Archdiocese priest prayed for the success of the G20 summit and of both India and the US. Fr Dias said the US president was "very humble" and expressed his gratitude for making time for the prayers. 

 He said Biden told him about the influence of Christianity on him and his closeness to Holy Father Pope Francis. "We had a quick conversation where he shared how his grandmother was a great influence in his life and in his Catholic upbringing," Fr Dias said. 

 The priest also shared with him Bebinca, a Goan delicacy which he carried with him. 

 Before their meeting concluded, Biden handed over a souvenir -- the President's Seal No 261 -- to Fr Dias which he said he will always cherish. The priest also mentioned to Biden about the relics of St Francis Xavier at Old Goa and the decennial exposition scheduled to be held next year in the coastal state. Fr Dias also told President Biden that St Francis Xavier was the inspiration behind his vocation.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian archer Jawkar grabs silver in World Cup final
Indian archer Jawkar grabs silver in World Cup final

Indian archer Prathamesh Jawkar signs off with silver at World Cup Final; Verma, Aditi, Jyothi falter

What Are Meloni, Modi Looking At?
What Are Meloni, Modi Looking At?

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is the only woman among the leaders of the G20 and the 46 year old's presence in New Delhi was much followed by photographers covering the summit.

Prez Murmu hosts gala dinner for G20 leaders
Prez Murmu hosts gala dinner for G20 leaders

They welcomed the guests before the start of the dinner from the reception dais, with its backdrop showcasing the ruins of the Nalanda University in Bihar besides India's G20 presidency theme -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One...

Praggnanandhaa finishes third, Grischuk takes Open Blitz title
Praggnanandhaa finishes third, Grischuk takes Open Blitz title

R Praggnanandhaa was the best Indian with an overall third place finish

G20 joint declaration deplores all acts of religious hatred
G20 joint declaration deplores all acts of religious hatred

The leaders of the grouping who met under India's presidency in New Delhi adopted the Delhi Declaration in which they emphasised the freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances