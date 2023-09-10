When Biden had Goa's delish Bebinca at G20





Father Dias met Biden during a 30-minute holy communion service for the US president at a hotel where he was staying in New Delhi on Saturday, ahead of the G20 summit.





Talking to PTI, Fr Dias said their conversation was around faith, Goa and India.





"I mentioned to him about the origin of Christianity in India and recalled that Indian Church is as old as Christianity in the world," said the priest, who hails from Benaulim in Goa.





The Delhi Archdiocese priest prayed for the success of the G20 summit and of both India and the US. Fr Dias said the US president was "very humble" and expressed his gratitude for making time for the prayers.





He said Biden told him about the influence of Christianity on him and his closeness to Holy Father Pope Francis. "We had a quick conversation where he shared how his grandmother was a great influence in his life and in his Catholic upbringing," Fr Dias said.





The priest also shared with him Bebinca, a Goan delicacy which he carried with him.





Before their meeting concluded, Biden handed over a souvenir -- the President's Seal No 261 -- to Fr Dias which he said he will always cherish. The priest also mentioned to Biden about the relics of St Francis Xavier at Old Goa and the decennial exposition scheduled to be held next year in the coastal state. Fr Dias also told President Biden that St Francis Xavier was the inspiration behind his vocation.

