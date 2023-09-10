What's ahead at G20 today after 20 leaders leave?September 10, 2023 12:50
French President Emmanuel Macron with Prez Murmu and PM Modi
Ahead at G20 today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron today. PM will hold a pull-aside meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and will later do bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkey, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria.
The Heads of State of countries including US, Bangladesh, Egypt, China, Australia, UK, Argentina, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, Turkey, Japan, Italy, Spain, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Canada and Singapore will depart from Delhi on Sunday, they said.
