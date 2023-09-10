RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


What's ahead at G20 today after 20 leaders leave?
September 10, 2023  12:50
French President Emmanuel Macron with Prez Murmu and PM Modi
Ahead at G20 today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron today. PM will hold a pull-aside meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and will later do bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkey, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria. 

The Heads of State of countries including US, Bangladesh, Egypt, China, Australia, UK, Argentina, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, Turkey, Japan, Italy, Spain, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Canada and Singapore will depart from Delhi on Sunday, they said. 
It's Sari Time At G20!
Saris were in vogue at the dinner President Droupadi Murmu hosted for G20 leaders on Saturday evening and earlier as well on Saturday morninbg when Kyoko Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's wife, hosted the...

'Proud moment for India at G20': Tharoor hails India's G20 Sherpa
India on Saturday pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war.

In Pictures - G20 leaders pay homage to 'beacon of peace' Mahatma Gandhi
G20 leaders, including United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat in New Delhi on Sunday.

Cong dares govt to screen 'Jawan' in new Parl building after 'Gadar 2'
Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 was screened for all Lok Sabha members over three days starting August 25, marking the first time that a movie screening was arranged in the Parliament.

What Are Meloni, Modi Looking At?
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is the only woman among the leaders of the G20 and the 46 year old's presence in New Delhi was much followed by photographers covering the summit.

