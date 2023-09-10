Vistara airline issues advisory on tomorrow's Bengaluru bandh





"Due to the 'Bengaluru bandh' on September 11, 2023, private transport might be disrupted. Customers travelling from Bangalore are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport," Vistara posted on social media platform X.





The strike was declared in protest against the Karnataka government's Shakti scheme that provides women free travel on non-premium government buses.





The private transport operators say that the scheme eats into their profit.





The protest is expected to affect the transport service in the city. -- ANI

