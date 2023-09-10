UP police uses 'Jawan' SRK to promote road safety





In a post shared on social media platform 'X' on Saturday UP police wrote in Hindi, "Be it young or old, never forget to wear a helmet before riding a two-wheeler."





A picture showing Khan's character in the movie and a helmet was also shared in the post.





Khan's character has his head and half of the face covered in bandage.





The post garnered over 1.5 million views and 58K likes till Sunday evening.





In the replies to the post, users appreciated the creativity.





One of the users wrote, "A good effort but its impact should reach the ground level."





Jawan hit the cinema screen on September 7 with a bumper opening.

