'UK PM, wife enjoyed every minute at Akshardham'

This morning, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy offered prayers at the Akshardham temple.

Ahead of the G20 meet, Rishi Sunak had expressed his hope that he will find time to visit a temple in India, during his stay for the G20 Summit.

I am a proud Hindu. Thats how I was raised, thats how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the Mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis, Rishi Sunak had said.