'UK PM, wife enjoyed every minute at Akshardham'
September 10, 2023  09:06
image
On UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Akshardham Temple, Director of Akshardham Temple, Jyotindra Dave says, "...His experience was extraordinary...He performed the Pooja and Aarti with a lot of faith...We showed him the temple and also gave him a model of the temple as a gift...He enjoyed every minute here... he kept on extending time... His wife was also very happy."

This morning, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy offered prayers at the Akshardham temple.

Ahead of the G20 meet, Rishi Sunak had expressed his hope that he will find time to visit a temple in India, during his stay for the G20 Summit. 
 
 I am a proud Hindu. Thats how I was raised, thats how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the Mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis, Rishi Sunak had said. 
