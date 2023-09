Read more on the behind-the-scenes drama here.

"The most complex part of the entire #G20 was to bring consensus on the geopolitical paras (Russia-Ukraine). This was done over 200 hours of non -stop negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings, 15 drafts. In this, I was greatly assisted by two brilliant officers - @NagNaidu08 & @eenamg," tweets G20 Sherpa and the man credited for the successful G20 Declaration, Amitabh Kant.