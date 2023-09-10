The beauty of uniformity





Later, Modi said in a post on X that at the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Gandhi -- the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence. "As diverse nations converge, Gandhi ji's timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future," he wrote. PTI

The G20 leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by laying wreaths at his samadhi. While some leaders, including Modi and Sunak, walked barefoot, others were seen wearing white footwear provided to the visitors at Rajghat.