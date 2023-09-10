The agenda at G20 today





9am to 9:20am: The leaders will then lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi. Also, a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs.





9:20am: Leaders and heads of delegations will then move to Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge.





9:40am to 10:15am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam

10:15am10:30am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza

10:30am12:30pm: The third session of the summit, called 'One Future', will take place at the venue.

8:15am to 9am: The leaders and heads of the delegations will arrive at Rajghat in individual motorcades.