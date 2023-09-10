RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


The agenda at G20 today
September 10, 2023  08:09
Nirmala Sitharaman with Rishi Sunak at dinner yesterday
Nirmala Sitharaman with Rishi Sunak at dinner yesterday
8:15am to 9am: The leaders and heads of the delegations will arrive at Rajghat in individual motorcades.

9am to 9:20am: The leaders will then lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi. Also, a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs.

9:20am: Leaders and heads of delegations will then move to Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge.

9:40am to 10:15am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam

10:15am10:30am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza

10:30am12:30pm: The third session of the summit, called 'One Future', will take place at the venue.
Euro 2024 qualifiers: England, Italy drop points
A summary of Saturday's action in the Euro 2024 qualifying matches.

In Pictures - Gauff rallies to beat Sabalenka and win US Open
Images from the US Open women's singles final at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Saturday.

Is New Delhi G20 declaration a climbdown on Russia's Ukraine invasion?
The New Delhi G20 Declaration refers only to the "war in Ukraine" and noted with "deep concern the immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world."

How Sri Lanka overcame bowling crisis to outshine Bangladesh
Dasun Shanaka on Saturday said someone had to 'chip in' with the side's frontline bowlers out with injuries.

Points Table: Asia Cup 2023
Points Table of Asia Cup 2023.

