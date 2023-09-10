RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Thanks for not politicising G20: Russia FM to India
September 10, 2023  14:55
Russia FM Sergei Lavrov with PM Modi
Russia FM Sergei Lavrov with PM Modi
Russia on Sunday said the G20 Summit under India's presidency was a "breakthrough" conclave in many ways as its outcomes showed a path to the world to move forward on a range of challenges and demonstrated the strength and importance of the Global South. 

 In a press briefing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said India played an important role in "preventing the West" from taking forward their approach on many issues, including Ukraine. The summit declaration clearly sent across a message that military conflicts in the world must be resolved according to the UN Charter and that the Western powers will not be able to press ahead with their concepts of resolution of various crises. 

 "It is a breakthrough summit in many ways. It provides us a way forward to move ahead in many issues," he added. 

 Lavrov also noted that the G20 Summit in New Delhi provided a direction towards fairness in global governance and global finance as well.

"I want to express my gratitude to India for preventing attempts to politicise the G20," he said, adding the West will not be able to remain a "hegemony" as we see new centres of power coming up in the world. 

 On challenges emanating from climate change, the Russian foreign minister said the Western powers have done nothing on its promise of providing USD 100 billion annually to developing nations to deal with climate change. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The ultimate comeback story: KL Rahul's triumph over injury and doubt
The ultimate comeback story: KL Rahul's triumph over injury and doubt

Rahul had suffered the debilitating injury during the IPL, which later necessitated surgery in London.

Can India overcome home turf jitters in World Cup?
Can India overcome home turf jitters in World Cup?

India has a strong squad but their only worry would be expectations of a home ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Points Table: Asia Cup 2023
Points Table: Asia Cup 2023

Points Table of Asia Cup 2023.

200 hours, 300 meetings: How India achieved G20 consensus
200 hours, 300 meetings: How India achieved G20 consensus

The team of diplomats, including joint secretaries Eenam Gambhir and K Nagraj Naidu, held 300 bilateral meetings and circulated 15 drafts with their counterparts on the contentious Ukraine conflict to drive home a consensus that was...

'Proud moment for India at G20': Tharoor hails India's G20 Sherpa
'Proud moment for India at G20': Tharoor hails India's G20 Sherpa

India on Saturday pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances