Sunak, Akshata (in pretty pink sari) leave for UK
September 10, 2023  16:18
image
UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy leave Delhi for home.
Sunak tweeted a goodbye saying, "Stronger together. Stronger united Thank you @narendramodi for a historic G20 and the Indian people for such a warm welcome. From global food security to international partnerships, it's been a busy but successful summit."

Akshata, who chose a frock for the formal dinner yesterday, went Indian today, with palazzos and a kurta for the Akshardham temple visit, and now, in a lovely pink sari (and a tiny bindi) for their departure. 
