RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
SRK's Jawan earns Rs 384.69 crore worldwide in 3 days
September 10, 2023  17:29
image
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan has raised Rs 384.69 crore at the worldwide box office in three days, the makers said Sunday.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film released on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind Jawan, shared the India and the worldwide gross box office collection of the movie on X, formerly known as Twitter.

'Highest single day collection ever. Rs 68.72 crore (Hindi). Rs 144.22 crore gross box office collection all languages,' the note read.

'Three-day worldwide gross box office collection Rs 384.69 crore,' the banner said in another post.

Jawan is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.

The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of Jawan has collected Rs 180.45 crore in three days.

'#Jawan is a #BO MONSTER, goes on an overdrive on Day 3 (Sat) Creates HISTORY, HIGHEST *3-day* ever (#Hindi version) Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr. Total: ? 180.45 cr. #Hindi. #India biz,' Adarsh posted on X. 

At the worldwide box office, the high-octane action thriller collected Rs 129.6 crore on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally, according to the makers.

The film raised Rs 110.87 on day two and on the third day, it made Rs 144.22 crore.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why is Shreyas Iyer missing in action against Pakistan?
Why is Shreyas Iyer missing in action against Pakistan?

Shreyas Iyer out of Pakistan clash with back spasm

India-Pak clash fails to ignite spark. What went wrong?
India-Pak clash fails to ignite spark. What went wrong?

Empty stands not good advertisement for cricket's greatest rivalry

World media calls G20 declaration a 'coup' for Modi
World media calls G20 declaration a 'coup' for Modi

The G20 declaration, which hit snags on the language to describe the Ukraine war, amounted to a 'coup' for host Prime Minister Narendra Modi though the final compromise statement reflected a stand far softer than those the United States...

G20 Summit: Presidential dinner showcases India's diverse musical heritage
G20 Summit: Presidential dinner showcases India's diverse musical heritage

An ensemble of musicians, some of whom played sursingar, mohan veena, dilruba and other rare instruments, regaled G20 world leaders during the ceremonial dinner hosted for them by President Droupadi Murmu.

All you MUST know about US Open champ Coco Gauff
All you MUST know about US Open champ Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff became the first American to win a US Open singles title since Sloane Stephens in 2017.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances