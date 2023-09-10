So, last night at dinner





The Bangladesh PM, who arrived in India on Friday, held a bilateral talk with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the same day. The two countries also signed three MoUs including one on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanisms.





"The MoU on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanism was signed between National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Bangladesh Bank," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

A picture of the PM and President Murmu with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and her daughter at the Presidential dinner yesterday.