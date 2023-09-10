Seeking his blessings...

Sign inCreate Account
According to the remand report submitted to the court, Naidu was named as Accused 37 (A37) in the case.
Sunak is in India along with his wife Akshata Murthy to attend the two-day G20 Summit.
The team of diplomats, including joint secretaries Eenam Gambhir and K Nagraj Naidu, held 300 bilateral meetings and circulated 15 drafts with their counterparts on the contentious Ukraine conflict to drive home a consensus that was...
Modi welcomed the dignitaries with an 'angvastram' or stole while standing against the backdrop of an image of 'Bapu Kuti'.
The earthquake took place at 03:41:01 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 18.5 km. The magnitude of the earthquake caused pulses to travel from Sidi Ifni in the south to Rabat in the north and beyond.