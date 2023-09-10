SC to hear tomorrow Editor Guild's plea for protection from coercive action





A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is likely to hear the matter.





In a relief to four members of the Editors Guild of India, the top court on September 6 had directed the Manipur police not to take any coercive steps against them till September 11 in connection with two FIRs lodged for offences including promoting enmity between two communities.





On September 4, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said a police case had been filed on the basis of a complaint against the president and three members of the Editors Guild of India and accused them of trying to "provoke clashes" in the state.





A second FIR was also registered against the four members of the Guild, with the additional charge of defamation.





The initial complaint against the EGI president and its three members was filed by Ngangom Sarat Singh, a retired engineer who had worked for the state government.





The second FIR was lodged by Sorokhaibam Thoudam Sangita of Khurai in Imphal East district.





Besides EGI president Seema Mustafa, those who have been booked are senior journalists Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor.





They visited the state between August 7 and 10 to study media reportage on the ethnic violence.





The Editors Guild, in a report published on September 2, slammed the internet ban in the state as being detrimental to media reportage, criticised what it termed as one-sided reporting by some media outlets and claimed there were indications that the state leadership had "turned partisan" during the conflict. -- PTI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by the Editors Guild of India seeking protection from coercive action in two FIRs lodged in Manipur against some of its members.