RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
SC to hear tomorrow Editor Guild's plea for protection from coercive action
September 10, 2023  23:37
File image
File image
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by the Editors Guild of India seeking protection from coercive action in two FIRs lodged in Manipur against some of its members. 

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is likely to hear the matter. 

In a relief to four members of the Editors Guild of India, the top court on September 6 had directed the Manipur police not to take any coercive steps against them till September 11 in connection with two FIRs lodged for offences including promoting enmity between two communities. 

On September 4, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said a police case had been filed on the basis of a complaint against the president and three members of the Editors Guild of India and accused them of trying to "provoke clashes" in the state. 

A second FIR was also registered against the four members of the Guild, with the additional charge of defamation. 

The initial complaint against the EGI president and its three members was filed by Ngangom Sarat Singh, a retired engineer who had worked for the state government. 

The second FIR was lodged by Sorokhaibam Thoudam Sangita of Khurai in Imphal East district. 

Besides EGI president Seema Mustafa, those who have been booked are senior journalists Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor. 

They visited the state between August 7 and 10 to study media reportage on the ethnic violence. 

The Editors Guild, in a report published on September 2, slammed the internet ban in the state as being detrimental to media reportage, criticised what it termed as one-sided reporting by some media outlets and claimed there were indications that the state leadership had "turned partisan" during the conflict. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will always defend...: Trudeau on Khalistan question
Will always defend...: Trudeau on Khalistan question

India is an 'extraordinarily important' economy and an 'important partner' of Canada in a range of sectors including fighting climate change and creating economic growth, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

Modi proposes virtual G20 session to review issues
Modi proposes virtual G20 session to review issues

Modi noted that India's presidency of G20 would officially continue till November 30 and over two-and-half months were left for its tenure as the head of the grouping.

Canadian PM Trudeau's aircraft faces tech issues in Delhi airport
Canadian PM Trudeau's aircraft faces tech issues in Delhi airport

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is facing technical issues at the Delhi airport due to which his departure has been delayed, according to a source.

It's Sari Time At G20!
It's Sari Time At G20!

Saris were in vogue at the dinner President Droupadi Murmu hosted for G20 leaders on Saturday evening and earlier as well on Saturday morninbg when Kyoko Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's wife, hosted the...

What Are Meloni, Modi Looking At?
What Are Meloni, Modi Looking At?

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is the only woman among the leaders of the G20 and the 46 year old's presence in New Delhi was much followed by photographers covering the summit.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances