RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Saplings symbolic of G20 presidencies
September 10, 2023  13:17
Indonesian President Joko Widodo hands over a sapling to Modi
Indonesian President Joko Widodo hands over a sapling to Modi
Update: Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, representing the G20 presidencies of last year and the next year, handed over a sapling each to current chair Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. 

The symbolic ceremony took place at the start of the third session, 'One Future', of the G20 Summit. 

 First Widodo handed over the sapling to Modi and then Lula da Silva presented the sapling to the prime minister, amidst applause from other leaders. The G20 leaders summit will draw to a close this afternoon with India handing over the G20 presidency to Brazil.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Controversy erupts as Prasad slams BCCI's mismanagement
Controversy erupts as Prasad slams BCCI's mismanagement

My criticism for BCCI was about ticketing, scheduling and not against any individual: Prasad

Stopped at Andhra border, Pawan Kalyan lies down on road
Stopped at Andhra border, Pawan Kalyan lies down on road

Kalyan had condemned TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest.

Indian archer Jawkar grabs silver in World Cup final
Indian archer Jawkar grabs silver in World Cup final

Indian archer Prathamesh Jawkar signs off with silver at World Cup Final; Verma, Aditi, Jyothi falter

G20 Delhi Summit ends, Modi passes baton to Brazil
G20 Delhi Summit ends, Modi passes baton to Brazil

Lula da Silva congratulated Modi and thanked India for its efforts to give voice to the topics of interest to emerging economies.

G20: India's architectural heritage takes centre stage
G20: India's architectural heritage takes centre stage

From the 13th century Konark temple of Odisha to the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar, the G20 Summit venue in New Delhi has put a spotlight on the rich architectural heritage of India.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances