Saplings symbolic of G20 presidencies





The symbolic ceremony took place at the start of the third session, 'One Future', of the G20 Summit.





First Widodo handed over the sapling to Modi and then Lula da Silva presented the sapling to the prime minister, amidst applause from other leaders. The G20 leaders summit will draw to a close this afternoon with India handing over the G20 presidency to Brazil.

Update: Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, representing the G20 presidencies of last year and the next year, handed over a sapling each to current chair Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.