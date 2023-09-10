RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rishi Sunak gets a teeka
September 10, 2023  10:08
image
An Akshardham temple official had said that preparations were fully done to welcome United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy on Sunday. Sunak and his wife had arrived in Delhi on Friday. This is Rishi Sunak's first visit to India since he assumed the office of Prime Minister of the UK in October last year.
