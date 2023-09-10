RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Proved that G20 can still drive solutions: Biden
September 10, 2023  11:31
US President Joe Biden on Saturday said that this year's G20 summit has proved that the group can still drive solutions to the most pressing issues of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict. 

Taking to X, US President said, "At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year's Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues."

India hosted the G20 Summit this year in New Delhi on September 9-10.

 On September 9, the Delhi Declaration was adopted. It called on nations to uphold international law, including territorial integrity, international humanitarian law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. 

 The declaration envisages a green development pact for a sustainable future, it endorses high level principles on lifestyle for sustainable development, voluntary principles of hydrogen, the Chennai principles for a sustainable resilient blue economy and the Deccan principles on food security and nutrition among others.

The biggest takeaway of the declaration was that all 83 paras of the declaration were passed unanimously with a 100 per cent consensus along with China and Russia in agreement. For the first time, the declaration contained no footnote or Chair's Summary.
