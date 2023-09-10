RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Proud if India is permanent UNSC member: Erdogan
September 10, 2023  21:45
PM Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the G20 Leaders' Summit
In an endorsement of India's bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said his nation would be "proud' if a country like India became a full member of the UNSC. 

Referring to the five permanent members of the Security Council -- US, UK, China, France and Russia -- that are vested with the veto power, the Turkish President said the world is bigger and larger than five. 

He proposed that all 195 member countries of the United Nations should get an opportunity to become a member of the Security Council by rotation. 

Addressing a press conference on the concluding day of the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit on Sunday, Erdogan said, "We would be proud if a country like India became a permanent member of the UN Security Council. As you know, the world is bigger and larger than five (permanent members). And when we say the world is larger than five, what we mean is that it's not only about the US, UK, France, China and Russia. We don't want to have just these five countries on the Security Council." 

Making a strong case for a rotational system for the members of the UNSC, the Turkish President said, "Right now, there are 15 members in the UNSC -- 5 permanent and 10 by rotation. What we propose is that all of them should be permanent members. All nations should have an opportunity to be a member of the UN body by rotation. As of now, the UN has 195 member countries. So, we propose arotational mechanism whereby each and every member, every single one of the 195 member countries, can potentially become a member (UNSC). This is what we propose." -- ANI
