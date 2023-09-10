PM to hold working lunch meet with Macron





Macron arrived in New Delhi a day ago to attend the two-day-long G20 Summit hosted by India under its Presidency.





Macron is due to hold bilateral meetings over the two-day summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva among others.





According to the French President's office Macron leaves for Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon.





Modi and Macron had previously met this July during PM Modi's visit to France to attend the Bastille Day Parade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a working lunch meeting with President Emmanuel Macron of France today.