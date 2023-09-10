PM hands over G20 presidency to Brazil





Speaking on the occasion, Lula da Silva congratulated Modi and thanked India for its efforts to give voice to the topics of interest to emerging economies.





Lula da Silva also listed social inclusion, the fight against hunger, energy transition and sustainable development as G20 priorities.





He said the UN Security Council needs new developing countries as permanent, non-permanent members to regain political strength. "We want greater representation for emerging countries at the World Bank and the IMF," he said.

PM Modi hands over the gavel of G20 presidency to the President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The 19th Summit of the G20 Countries will be organised in Rio de Janeiro in 2024. Brazil will officially assume the presidency on December 1, 2023.