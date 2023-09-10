RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pawar targets govt on silverware use for G20 Summit
September 10, 2023  23:58
NCP chief Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday disapproved of world leaders at G20 Summit being served meals on bespoke silverware and gold-plated utensils. 

"Such events were held in India twice earlier, once when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister, and world leaders had come to participate. But I never heard of silverware and gold-plated utensils being used (for the delegates),' Pawar said. 

Talking to reporters after a meeting of his Nationalist Congress Party in south Mumbai, Pawar said, "I agree that the world leaders who come to India need to be shown respect as it is important for the country, but it is wrong to misuse such events to sideline important issues and boost stature of some people." 

"People in the country will discuss and form views on whether it is right to use such events to build one's image," the 82-year-old leader said. -- PTI 
