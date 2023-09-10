RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pawan Kalyan taken into preventive custody
September 10, 2023  12:56
And away from the glare of G20, it's politics as usual in India.

The Andhra Pradesh Police has taken Janasena party president Pawan Kalyan and its senior leader Nadendla Manohar into preventive custody in the NTR district in Amaravati, a police official on Sunday. 

 They are being shifted to Vijayawada, he said, adding that no case has been lodged against them. Kalyan had condemned TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in a pre-dawn operation at Nandyala on Saturday and attempted to head towards Vijayawada to support the former chief minister.

 The police, however, managed to ensure that Kalyan's special flight to Vijayawada did not take off from Hyderabad, forcing the Janasena party chief to take the road route.

 His convoy was blocked in the NTR district twice on Saturday, forcing Kalyan to alight from his vehicle and walk towards Mangalagiri in Vijayawada.   

On being blocked from heading towards Vijayawada, Kalyan lay on the road compelling the police to take him into preventive custody. 
