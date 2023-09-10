Optimistic at the mood I saw in G20 room: Banga





"The world is watching... 80% of the world's GDP was sitting in the room. If they would not agree that would not give a good message.





"I actually compliment India, its leadership and the G 20 leaders for being able to make sure that a terrific declaration comes out... There will be always challenges. No 20 countries will agree on everything. People will have to look after their national interests. But I am optimistic by the mood I saw in that room..."

World Bank President Ajay Banga on the just concluded G20 meet: "I consider the fact that there was a declaration, a tribute to the fact that the G 20 leadership found a way to give and take and negotiate and find a right way to agree and set a path to the world.