Optimistic at the mood I saw in G20 room: Banga
September 10, 2023  14:34
The Bangas at the dinner yesterday
World Bank President Ajay Banga on the just concluded G20 meet: "I consider the fact that there was a declaration, a tribute to the fact that the G 20 leadership found a way to give and take and negotiate and find a right way to agree and set a path to the world. 

"The world is watching... 80% of the world's GDP was sitting in the room. If they would not agree that would not give a good message.

"I actually compliment India, its leadership and the G 20 leaders for being able to make sure that a terrific declaration comes out... There will be always challenges. No 20 countries will agree on everything. People will have to look after their national interests. But I am optimistic by the mood I saw in that room..."
