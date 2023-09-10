On the Khalistan question, Trudeau says...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.





In a post on X, Modi said, 'Met PM @JustinTrudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. We discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.'





Later, while speaking to the media, Trudeau was asked about Khalistan extremism and 'foreign interference', to which the Canadian prime minister said, "Both the issues came up. Over the years, with PM Modi, we have had many conversations on both of those issues... Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest and it is extremely important to us.. at the same time we are always there to prevent violence and to push back against hatred."





"I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada. The flip side of it, we also highlighted the importance of respecting the rule of law and we did talk about foreign interference..." he added. -- PTI/ANI