On Air Force One, US statement on Russia says...





"The G20 Countries have signed up to the Bali language (declaration) last year and the vast majority of G20 countries have supported multiple UN resolutions that call out Russia's illegal aggression.





"The joint statement issued yesterday (in Delhi) builds on that to send an unprecedented unified statement on the imperative that Russia refrains from using force for territorial acquisition and abide by its obligations in the UN charter...





"This is a strategy that we have been adopting for some time now to focus on countries in the world that are seeking an end to the conflict and make sure that they are pushing for peace on the basis of the 4 core principles of the UN Charter.





"US President Joe Biden is engaging the countries around the world for that and this statement is a major step forward in this effort. Highlighting the major economies of the world, including Brazil, India and South Africa are united in calling on Russia to uphold and respect the international law."

On board Air Force One, Jon Finer, Principal Deputy NSA of White House speaks on the Russia-Ukraine war.