RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
On Air Force One, US statement on Russia says...
September 10, 2023  12:08
US President Joe Biden just ahead of his departure from Delhi
US President Joe Biden just ahead of his departure from Delhi
On board Air Force One, Jon Finer, Principal Deputy NSA of White House speaks on the Russia-Ukraine war. 

"The G20 Countries have signed up to the Bali language (declaration) last year and the vast majority of G20 countries have supported multiple UN resolutions that call out Russia's illegal aggression. 

"The joint statement issued yesterday (in Delhi) builds on that to send an unprecedented unified statement on the imperative that Russia refrains from using force for territorial acquisition and abide by its obligations in the UN charter...

"This is a strategy that we have been adopting for some time now to focus on countries in the world that are seeking an end to the conflict and make sure that they are pushing for peace on the basis of the 4 core principles of the UN Charter. 

"US President Joe Biden is engaging the countries around the world for that and this statement is a major step forward in this effort. Highlighting the major economies of the world, including Brazil, India and South Africa are united in calling on Russia to uphold and respect the international law."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

It's Sari Time At G20!
It's Sari Time At G20!

Saris were in vogue at the dinner President Droupadi Murmu hosted for G20 leaders on Saturday evening and earlier as well on Saturday morninbg when Kyoko Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's wife, hosted the...

'Proud moment for India at G20': Tharoor hails India's G20 Sherpa
'Proud moment for India at G20': Tharoor hails India's G20 Sherpa

India on Saturday pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war.

In Pictures - G20 leaders pay homage to 'beacon of peace' Mahatma Gandhi
In Pictures - G20 leaders pay homage to 'beacon of peace' Mahatma Gandhi

G20 leaders, including United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat in New Delhi on Sunday.

Cong dares govt to screen 'Jawan' in new Parl building after 'Gadar 2'
Cong dares govt to screen 'Jawan' in new Parl building after 'Gadar 2'

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 was screened for all Lok Sabha members over three days starting August 25, marking the first time that a movie screening was arranged in the Parliament.

What Are Meloni, Modi Looking At?
What Are Meloni, Modi Looking At?

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is the only woman among the leaders of the G20 and the 46 year old's presence in New Delhi was much followed by photographers covering the summit.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances