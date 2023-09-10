RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Odisha CM skipped G20 dinner due to inferiority complex: BJP
September 10, 2023  23:09
image
A day after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik skipped the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday claimed that "inferiority complex' led him to take that decision. 

The state government did not provide any reason behind Patnaik's absence in Saturday's event. "The CM's move has raised many questions. 

Patnaik appeared to have been guided by an inferiority complex,' veteran BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Odisha assembly, Jaynarayan Mishra, said. 

Mishra said Patnaik did not attend the event despite being invited by President Droupadi Muru whom the Biju Janata Dal chief had referred to as "sister' during the Presidential elections. 

"The CM must know the reason. But it appears that some form of inferiority complex might have pulled him back. He might have thought about what he would do there in the midst of great personalities," the BJP leader said. 

Mishra, however, asserted that the chief minister's decision to skip the dinner was good for Odisha. 

He said, "At least, the state's prestige has been saved. He (Patnaik) has brought Odisha to such a level that it has now been known for poverty and crimes against women and all such things. Had he been there and someone had asked him about the per-capita income what he would have said?' 

Though the CMO and the ruling party were silent on Mishra's allegation, BJD MP Amar Patnaik posted on X: "It is a matter of great pride that a replica of world famous Konark wheel was there (G20 meeting venue) and the Prime Minister received the guests with the wheel forming the backdrop.' -- PTI
