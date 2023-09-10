Millets, mood and music

Sign inCreate Account
It was a tough negotiation and the consensus on the declaration was a great achievement by India, European sources said on the condition of anonymity.
Saris were in vogue at the dinner President Droupadi Murmu hosted for G20 leaders on Saturday evening and earlier as well on Saturday morninbg when Kyoko Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's wife, hosted the...
Clearly aware of POTUS's reluctance, Narendra D Modi spotted the opportunity when Biden and MbS attended the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
Sri Lankan net bowler assisting the Indian team's preparations, presented Kohli with a silver bat adorned with engravings of every century he has scored in his illustrious career.
Kalyan had condemned TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest.