Millets, mood and music
September 10, 2023  15:08
Look who was at EAM Dr S Jaishankar's table at the Presidential dinner yesterday! Delegates were treated to nearly three hours of instrumental fusion music during the dinner. 
TOP STORIES

India played hardball to clinch G20 declaration
It was a tough negotiation and the consensus on the declaration was a great achievement by India, European sources said on the condition of anonymity.

It's Sari Time At G20!
Saris were in vogue at the dinner President Droupadi Murmu hosted for G20 leaders on Saturday evening and earlier as well on Saturday morninbg when Kyoko Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's wife, hosted the...

Modi Gets Biden, MbS To Shake Hands
Clearly aware of POTUS's reluctance, Narendra D Modi spotted the opportunity when Biden and MbS attended the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The silver bat that left Virat Kohli speechless!
Sri Lankan net bowler assisting the Indian team's preparations, presented Kohli with a silver bat adorned with engravings of every century he has scored in his illustrious career.

Stopped at Andhra border, Pawan Kalyan lies down on road
Kalyan had condemned TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest.

