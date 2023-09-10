RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Millet-based menu at G20 lunch today
September 10, 2023  12:30
The millet cooking counter at the venue yesterday
The millet cooking counter at the venue yesterday
A bouquet of millets-based vegetarian cuisine by ITC hotel chains is on the menu served for world leaders who have converged in India for the G20 summit.

Two women chefs from ITC Sheraton New Delhi have displayed as many as 20 dishes all prepared from millets. The dishes were inspired by the "Mission Millets' initiative of ITC hotel chains.

The United Nations declared the year 2023 as the International Year of the Millet, following a proposal by India, which wants to position itself as a global hub for millet.

The dishes that are on the menu of all ITC hotels include some like the Avocado and Pearl Millet Salad as well as Jowar and Jackfruit Haleem which according to ITC were well appreciated by the spouses of the visiting heads of G20 states, including Akshata Murty, the First Lady of the United Kingdom.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

It's Sari Time At G20!
It's Sari Time At G20!

Saris were in vogue at the dinner President Droupadi Murmu hosted for G20 leaders on Saturday evening and earlier as well on Saturday morninbg when Kyoko Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's wife, hosted the...

'Proud moment for India at G20': Tharoor hails India's G20 Sherpa
'Proud moment for India at G20': Tharoor hails India's G20 Sherpa

India on Saturday pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war.

In Pictures - G20 leaders pay homage to 'beacon of peace' Mahatma Gandhi
In Pictures - G20 leaders pay homage to 'beacon of peace' Mahatma Gandhi

G20 leaders, including United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat in New Delhi on Sunday.

Cong dares govt to screen 'Jawan' in new Parl building after 'Gadar 2'
Cong dares govt to screen 'Jawan' in new Parl building after 'Gadar 2'

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 was screened for all Lok Sabha members over three days starting August 25, marking the first time that a movie screening was arranged in the Parliament.

What Are Meloni, Modi Looking At?
What Are Meloni, Modi Looking At?

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is the only woman among the leaders of the G20 and the 46 year old's presence in New Delhi was much followed by photographers covering the summit.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances