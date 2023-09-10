Millet-based menu at G20 lunch today





Two women chefs from ITC Sheraton New Delhi have displayed as many as 20 dishes all prepared from millets. The dishes were inspired by the "Mission Millets' initiative of ITC hotel chains.





The United Nations declared the year 2023 as the International Year of the Millet, following a proposal by India, which wants to position itself as a global hub for millet.





The dishes that are on the menu of all ITC hotels include some like the Avocado and Pearl Millet Salad as well as Jowar and Jackfruit Haleem which according to ITC were well appreciated by the spouses of the visiting heads of G20 states, including Akshata Murty, the First Lady of the United Kingdom.

