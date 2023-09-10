Mauritius PM almost slips on wet stairs at Rajghat





Modi welcomed the dignitaries with an 'angrakha'. After paying tributes to the Mahatma, the leaders will also sign on the 'Peace Wall' at the Leaders' Lounge.

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrives at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath. It's raining in Delhi and Jugnauth almost slipped on the wet stairs at Rajghat but was steadied by his aides. He then wiped his specs, waited a few minutes and then walked up to PM Modi. No umbrellas to be seen anywhere.