Lunch meet with Macron was very productive: PM
September 10, 2023  15:35
image
The PM's working lunch with French president Macron ends. This is what both the sides had to say:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "A very productive lunch meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed a series of topics and look forward to ensuring India-France relations scale new heights of progress."

French President Emmanuel Macron: "We support a deep reform of global governance. Security Council as well the World Bank and the IMF have to reflect today's reality in terms of demography and economy as well. And then we want to increase the available tools. That's why we want to replenish the World Bank and France is supporting that so that the emerging countries have a greater role to play..."
