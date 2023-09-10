Just a lovely picture of the Sunaks

Sign inCreate Account
Clearly aware of POTUS's reluctance, Narendra D Modi spotted the opportunity when Biden and MbS attended the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
Sunak is in India along with his wife Akshata Murthy to attend the two-day G20 Summit.
According to the remand report submitted to the court, Naidu was named as Accused 37 (A37) in the case.
The team of diplomats, including joint secretaries Eenam Gambhir and K Nagraj Naidu, held 300 bilateral meetings and circulated 15 drafts with their counterparts on the contentious Ukraine conflict to drive home a consensus that was...
Modi welcomed the dignitaries with an 'angvastram' or stole while standing against the backdrop of an image of 'Bapu Kuti'.