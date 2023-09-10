RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
India-Brazil-South Africa-USA Joint Statement
September 10, 2023  16:18
PM Modi with the US President Biden, S Africa President Ramaphosa, Brazil prez Luiz Lula and President of World Bank, Ajay Banga
PM Modi with the US President Biden, S Africa President Ramaphosa, Brazil prez Luiz Lula and President of World Bank, Ajay Banga
"We, the Leaders of India, Brazil, South Africa, and the United States, met on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi to reaffirm our shared commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation to deliver solutions for our shared world.

"As the G20's current and next three Presidencies, we will build on the historic progress of India's G20 Presidency to address global challenges. In this spirit, together with the World Bank President, we welcome the G20's commitment to build better, bigger, and more effective multilateral development banks. This commitment underscores what we can do, by working together through the G20, to support our people toward a better future."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

G20 Summit: Presidential dinner showcases India's diverse musical heritage
G20 Summit: Presidential dinner showcases India's diverse musical heritage

An ensemble of musicians, some of whom played sursingar, mohan veena, dilruba and other rare instruments, regaled G20 world leaders during the ceremonial dinner hosted for them by President Droupadi Murmu.

All you MUST know about US Open champ Coco Gauff
All you MUST know about US Open champ Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff became the first American to win a US Open singles title since Sloane Stephens in 2017.

Sabalenka loses US Open final but leaves New York on top of the world
Sabalenka loses US Open final but leaves New York on top of the world

Sabalenka will overtake Poland's Iga Swiatek when the new rankings are updated on Monday

Declare Himachal calamity a 'national disaster': Sukhu to PM
Declare Himachal calamity a 'national disaster': Sukhu to PM

Sukhu met Modi and discussed various issues related to Himachal Pradesh during the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

Modi proposes virtual G20 session to review issues
Modi proposes virtual G20 session to review issues

Modi noted that India's presidency of G20 would officially continue till November 30 and over two-and-half months were left for its tenure as the head of the grouping.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances