IMF Chief congratulates Modi on Chandrayaan-3 success with budget beating 'Interstellar'
September 10, 2023  20:38
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva (right)
Several world leaders at the G20 Summit here congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of Chandrayaan-3, with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva hailing India for achieving the feat "in a budget less than that of the movie Interstellar, according to sources. 

During various sessions and meetings of the G20, many world leaders showered praise on India for its lunar mission and also lauded the successful launch of Aditya L1, India's first space-based mission to study the Sun. 

While the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated India and the entire world for Chandrayaan-3, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the country for the feat and recalled that he had watched a telecast of the lunar landing while taking a break during the BRICS meeting, sources said. 

"I congratulate you on the Moon landing. But as an economist let me congratulate you for doing it in a budget less than that of the movie, 'Interstellar'. Bravo!, IMF Managing Director Georgieva was quoted by a source as saying at a meeting during the G20. 

Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on August 23 after a flawless 41-day voyage, in a giant leap for India's space programme. 

The Rs 600-crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 on board Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket. 

The movie Interstellar, a 2014 epic science fiction film co-written and directed by Christopher Nolan, was made at a reported cost of about Rs 1,400 crore. -- PTI
