If this doesn't make you tear up...

Journalist Ravinder Singh Robin shared this lovely anecdote from the G20 meet. "During the #G20 Summit a senior journalist from Ukraine suddenly held my hand tight. Only later John McGovern said that he always makes it a point to thank the Sikh community for the immense humanitarian help during the war in #Ukraine. It's truly heartwarming to hear such stories. The Sikh community is known worldwide for its principles of selfless service and humanitarian efforts," Robin tweeted.