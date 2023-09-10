Guess which Indian film Brazilian prez loves?

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant interacts with Brazil President Luiz Lula da Silva this morning

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Sunday said the team of "RRR" is ecstatic after Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva lauded the pan-India film for its political undertones as well as dance sequences. Rajamouli, director of the 2022 blockbuster starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, shared his excitement on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Sir @LulaOficial Thank you so much for your kind words. It's heartwarming to learn that you mentioned Indian Cinema and enjoyed RRR!! Our team is ecstatic. Hope you are having a great time in our country," the filmmaker wrote in response to Lula's comments. The Brazilian president, who is in New Delhi for the G20 Summit, was in conversation with a leading online portal when he was asked to name an Indian film he liked watching. In his response, Lula said: "'RRR'. It's a three-hour feature film and it has funny scenes and very beautiful dance. There is a deep critique to British control over India. "And I believe it should be making success because anybody I meet, I ask them 'Have you watched the three 'R' film?' The political side I enjoyed and the dance and the joy that was shown in the film. The critique is perfect as they use humour. So, I congratulate the director and artists because it enchanted me."