RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Govt doctor found dead in canal in Kerala, police suspect suicide
September 10, 2023  01:10
image
A senior doctor of the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram was found dead in the Amayizhanjan canal in the city on Saturday, the police said. 

Dr Vibin (55) who was heading the department of anesthesia at the General Hospital was found dead after his car was abandoned near the canal at Kannammoola in Kerala's capital. 

The police said the locals saw the car with the door open and later found the body in the canal. 

"It looks like a suicide. We also found some syringes and medicines used for anesthesia," the police said. 

The police said upon preliminary investigation it was found that the doctor had shown symptoms of depression for the past few weeks. 

He is survived by his doctor wife and son. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Is New Delhi G20 declaration a climbdown on Russia's Ukraine invasion?
Is New Delhi G20 declaration a climbdown on Russia's Ukraine invasion?

The New Delhi G20 Declaration refers only to the "war in Ukraine" and noted with "deep concern the immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world."

Euro qualifier: England salvage draw against Ukraine
Euro qualifier: England salvage draw against Ukraine

England fought back to claim a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine

How Sri Lanka overcame bowling crisis to outshine Bangladesh
How Sri Lanka overcame bowling crisis to outshine Bangladesh

Dasun Shanaka on Saturday said someone had to 'chip in' with the side's frontline bowlers out with injuries.

Points Table: Asia Cup 2023
Points Table: Asia Cup 2023

Points Table of Asia Cup 2023.

Warner, Labuschagne tons as Australia crush South Africa
Warner, Labuschagne tons as Australia crush South Africa

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne led Australia to a crushing 123-run win over South Africa

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances