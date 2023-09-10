Govt doctor found dead in canal in Kerala, police suspect suicide





Dr Vibin (55) who was heading the department of anesthesia at the General Hospital was found dead after his car was abandoned near the canal at Kannammoola in Kerala's capital.





The police said the locals saw the car with the door open and later found the body in the canal.





"It looks like a suicide. We also found some syringes and medicines used for anesthesia," the police said.





The police said upon preliminary investigation it was found that the doctor had shown symptoms of depression for the past few weeks.





He is survived by his doctor wife and son. -- PTI

