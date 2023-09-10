Giorgia Meloni pays homage at Rajghat





Modi welcomed the dignitaries with an 'angvastram' or stole while standing against the backdrop of an image of 'Bapu Kuti'.





Bapu Kuti is located at Sevagram ashram near Wardha in Maharashtra, which was Mahatma Gandhi's residence from 1936 till his death in 1948.





The prime minister was seen explaining about the significance of 'Bapu Kuti' to the dignitaries. After paying tributes to the Mahatma, the leaders will also sign on the 'Peace Wall' at the Leaders' Lounge.

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni arrives at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial and lay a wreath.