G20 venue waterlogged with just one day's rain
September 10, 2023  11:13
A video grab of waterlogged Bharat Mandapam tweeted by Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi tweets: "The empty promises of progress is apparent. The G20 venue at Bharat Mandapam cost Rs 2,700 crore. It took just one rain for the place to get waterlogged."

Several parts of Delhi, including the Pragati Maidan area which is hosting the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit, witnessed heavy rainfall today. The weather office has predicted that light to moderate-intensity rain with thunderstorms would continue over the national capital and adjoining areas. 
