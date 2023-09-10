RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


G20 declaration confirms Russia's isolation: Macron
September 10, 2023  23:07
image
The G20 leaders' declaration "confirms" Russia's isolation on the Ukraine crisis and India's presidency of the bloc did its best to send across a message of unity and peace to the world, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday. 

At a media briefing, he also said that the G20 is not a forum for political discussions and that a "vast majority" of countries of the grouping have "condemned" the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

"This G20 confirms once again the isolation of Russia. Today, an overwhelming majority of G20 members condemn the war in Ukraine and its impact," Macron said. 

His comments came a day after the G20 leaders adopted the New Delhi declaration by consensus while avoiding mentioning Russian invasion of Ukraine, in what was largely seen as a climbdown by the Western powers on the conflict. 

As G20 president, India did its best to send across a message of unity and peace to the world while Russia was still waging its aggression against Ukraine, Macron said. 

He said the declaration referred to the need of upholding principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and called on all states to refrain from the "threat, or use, of force" to seek territorial acquisition. 

He said the G20 is committed to "just and lasting" peace in Ukraine. -- PTI
