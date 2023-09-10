RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


G20 Day 2: Sunak prays at Akshardham temple
September 10, 2023  08:01
UK PM Rishi Sunak's carcade leaves the temple
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has left the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Sunday morning after offering prayers. Ahead of the UK Prime Minister's visit, elaborate security arrangements were put in place in and around the temple. 

 While speaking to ANI on Saturday, the UK PM had said that he will visit Delhi's Akshardham temple today. Rishi Sunak also expressed his hope that he will find time to visit a temple, here in India, during his stay for the G20 Summit.He had said that he has "enormous respect' for PM Modi and that he is keen to support him in making the G20 an enormous success. "I am a proud Hindu. That's how I was raised, that's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the Mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis,' Rishi Sunak said. "I didn't have time to celebrate Janmashtami. But hopefully, as I said I can make up for that if we visit a Mandir this time," he added.
