RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
First look: Rishi Sunak, Akshata at Akshardham
September 10, 2023  10:00
image
United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy offered prayers at the Akshardham temple this morning. They received a replica of the temple as a gift. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Modi welcomed the dignitaries with an 'angvastram' or stole while standing against the backdrop of an image of 'Bapu Kuti'.

200 hours, 300 meetings: How India achieved G20 consensus
200 hours, 300 meetings: How India achieved G20 consensus

The team of diplomats, including joint secretaries Eenam Gambhir and K Nagraj Naidu, held 300 bilateral meetings and circulated 15 drafts with their counterparts on the contentious Ukraine conflict to drive home a consensus that was...

Morocco earthquake death toll surpasses 2000
Morocco earthquake death toll surpasses 2000

The earthquake took place at 03:41:01 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 18.5 km. The magnitude of the earthquake caused pulses to travel from Sidi Ifni in the south to Rabat in the north and beyond.

Dreams do come true as Gauff crowned America's tennis queen
Dreams do come true as Gauff crowned America's tennis queen

The first teenager to play in a US Open final since Serena in 2001 there was symmetry to the moment as Gauff rallied to beat the second seeded Belarusian 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and end a six-year barren stretch for American tennis fans, who were...

Aditya L1 completes 3rd earth-bound manoeuvre
Aditya L1 completes 3rd earth-bound manoeuvre

Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space-based observatory that will study the Sun from a halo orbit around the first Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), which is located roughly 1.5 million km from the Earth.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances