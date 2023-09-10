RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Eight minors apprehended for stabbing man to death in Delhi
September 10, 2023
image
A 20-year-old man was thrashed and stabbed to death allegedly by a group of juveniles in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, the police said on Sunday. 

The police have apprehended eight minors in connection with the incident. 

The victim was identified as Dilshad, a resident of Sangam Vihar. 

He was killed over an argument that took place a year ago which resulted in personal enmities between the two parties, the police said. 

The police said the CCTV footage of the incident helped them track all the accused. 

In the footage that has surfaced on social media, the juveniles can be seen overpowering the victim and beating him up brutally when he tries to escape. 

They also stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot as onlookers watched the man being murdered. 

"We had received a PCR call on Saturday around 7.30 pm that some people attacked and stabbed a man near Tughlakabad extension in Sangam Vihar area. A police team was rushed to the crime scene and hospital," a senior police officer said. 

The police said the victim was on a ventilator support with multiple stab injuries on the chest and other body parts. 

"He was later admitted to the Safdarjung hospital and was declared unfit for statement. Initially our teams registered an FIR and started an investigation into the matter. On Sunday, the victim died during treatment," the officer added. -- PTI
